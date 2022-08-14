Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

