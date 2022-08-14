Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 77 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

