Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bailard Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.