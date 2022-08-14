Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

