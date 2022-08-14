Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after buying an additional 138,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

