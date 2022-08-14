Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.