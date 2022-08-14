Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

