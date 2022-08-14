Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.61. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,563 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
