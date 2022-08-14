Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.61. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,563 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Further Reading

