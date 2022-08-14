Ellipsis Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $135.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

Ellipsis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

