Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELROF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

