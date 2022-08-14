Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $308.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,620. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,052 shares of company stock worth $380,334,353 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $448,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.