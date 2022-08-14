Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,492,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.95.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

