Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,254. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15.

