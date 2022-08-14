EDUCare (EKT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

EDUCare (EKT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $92,877.86 and approximately $7,050.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

