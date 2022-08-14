Edmundo Miranda Sells 901 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) insider Edmundo Miranda sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $11,073.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmundo Miranda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Edmundo Miranda sold 1,548 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $18,219.96.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

CYXT opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

