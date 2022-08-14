Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $1.90 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.