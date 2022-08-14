Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

