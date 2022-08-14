Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

