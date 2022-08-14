Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

NYSE TDOC opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

