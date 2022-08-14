Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

