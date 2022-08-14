Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 12,860 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

