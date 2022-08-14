Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,689 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teradyne by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

