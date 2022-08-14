Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.