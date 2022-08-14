Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $174.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.