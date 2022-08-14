Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

