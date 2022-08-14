DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires $17,357.20 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail J. Maderis bought 24,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,357.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,357.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.78 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
