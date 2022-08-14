Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.