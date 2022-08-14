Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

DRE opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.



