DuckDaoDime 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,922.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00014497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $115,922.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

