DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $134.91. 1,080,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

