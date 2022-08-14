Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.84 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

