DRIFE (DRF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,148.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $715,642.33 and $33,148.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,294,032 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

