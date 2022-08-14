DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Shares of DRD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,472. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

