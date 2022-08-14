Dravo Bay LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $77,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

