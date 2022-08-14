Dravo Bay LLC Purchases Shares of 400 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3,149.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,442 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

