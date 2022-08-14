Dravo Bay LLC Invests $27,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3,149.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,442 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

