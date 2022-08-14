Dravo Bay LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.