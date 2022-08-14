Donaldson Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $56.90 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

