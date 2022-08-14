Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0806

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.69 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00260903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.