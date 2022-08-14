DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $723,267.29 and $1,349.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00144136 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009338 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,053,390 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

