DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $92,344.33

DMScript (DMST) traded 53% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DMScript has a market cap of $92,344.33 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 135.4% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.