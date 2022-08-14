DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $92,344.33

DMScript (DMST) traded 53% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DMScript has a market cap of $92,344.33 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 135.4% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

