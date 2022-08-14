DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Hits $238,384.10

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $238,384.10 and approximately $17,134.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,307,550 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

