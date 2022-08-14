Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $358,202.62 and approximately $2,200.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009616 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00229541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

