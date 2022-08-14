DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,693.00

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. DIGG has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $94,693.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $13,634.00 or 0.55588792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

