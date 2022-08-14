dForce (DF) Reaches Market Cap of $18.58 Million

dForce (DF) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, dForce has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 426,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.