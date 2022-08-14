DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $54.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DFDS A/S from 420.00 to 390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

