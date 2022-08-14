DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

DermTech Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 772,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

About DermTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DermTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Stories

