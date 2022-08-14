DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
DermTech Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of DMTK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 772,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $38.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
