DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.33 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and $99,605.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.