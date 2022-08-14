Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 22,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 7,141,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

