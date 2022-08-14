DeFiChain Tops One Day Volume of $3.38 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $487.78 million and $3.38 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008676 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

